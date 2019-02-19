Dog killed, grandmother hurt when brutally attacked by neighbor's dog

SOUTH PARK, Pa. - The owner of a Yorkshire terrier is looking for justice after the dog was killed when a pit bull attacked it on Sangate Drive in South Park.
A neighbor ran to help the woman and her grandchildren when the attack happened.
The children were not hurt, but their grandmother was.
The owner of the dog told Channel 11 her dog managed to get out of the gate, right after she had bought the dog a harness and a no-slip collar.
She said she tried looking for the dog, but went in the wrong direction, and by the time she got there, the incident had already happened.
According to the owner, her dog isn't dangerous and she thinks the dog may have thought the Yorkie was a rabbit.
