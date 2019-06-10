McCANDLESS, Pa. - Two months after flames tore through a McCandless apartment building, a business is helping the dozens of people who were displaced get back on their feet.
Many people lost everything in the April 10 fire at the Durham Court Apartments on Babcock Boulevard.
“It was bad. Fourty-five people is what we had a list of that were affected by it, so it’s great to see the community outreach out here saying, ‘Hey, we're going to be there for one another whenever we need it,’” Brian Lasinski, assistant manager at Beyond Self Storage, said.
Beyond Self Storage, off McKnight Road, has two storage units packed with community donations that are available to the displaced residents of the apartment building. The items include furniture, clothes and more.
Displaced residents can go to the facility during open hours, but they need to bring identification. The plan is to keep the donated items at Beyond Self Storage until the end of June before they are auctioned off for another good cause.
