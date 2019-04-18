McCandless, Pa. - The man who’s paid to protect students is now getting some unexpected help after losing everything in a fire.
Today, students at North Allegheny Intermediate School surprised security guard Paul Stellitano and his partner C. with a $10,000 check.
The couple lost everything during a fire last week at the Durham Court Apartments on Babcock Boulevard in McCandless.
The emotional and unexpected moments that led to today’s donation on Channel 11 News at 6.
