PITTSBURGH - For anyone trying to wake up after a late New Year's Eve, the Polar Bear Plunge is a great option.
The water in the Monongahela River was a brisk 38 degrees Tuesday morning when dozens of people took part in the annual Pittsburgh tradition.
The #Pittsburgh #polarbear plunge has officially begun water temp is 38° the river is flowing at 1.6 miles an hour oooh baby it’s cold outside #wpxi pic.twitter.com/ajQQKTvlSb— Stephen Banfield (@coachtvnews) January 1, 2019
Folks took a leap of faith from the Mon Wharf and into the river.
There were plenty of volunteers on hand to throw in a rope or grab a towel to help dry people off and warm them up.
The annual event is hosted by the Polar Bear Club.
