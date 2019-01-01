  • Dozens jump into frigid Mon River for annual Polar Bear Plunge

    PITTSBURGH - For anyone trying to wake up after a late New Year's Eve, the Polar Bear Plunge is a great option.

    The water in the Monongahela River was a brisk 38 degrees Tuesday morning when dozens of people took part in the annual Pittsburgh tradition.

    Folks took a leap of faith from the Mon Wharf and into the river.

    There were plenty of volunteers on hand to throw in a rope or grab a towel to help dry people off and warm them up.

    The annual event is hosted by the Polar Bear Club.

