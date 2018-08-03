  • Dozens of goats captured after being on the loose in Idaho neighborhood

    BOISE, Idaho - About 100 goats were on the loose in an Idaho neighborhood Friday and no one could figure out where they came from.

    According to NBC affiliate KTVB in Boise, the animals were going house to house and "eating everything in sight."

    No one knows where they all came from.

    Some of the goats do have tags on their ears.

    Neighbors told KTVB that the goats were there for about an hour before animal control officers arrived.

    Those officers initially showed up with one truck, but soon realized they would need a lot more help to contain all of them.

    The loose goats were eventually cornered and loaded back onto a truck owned by "We Rent Goats."

