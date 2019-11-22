  • 'Hustlas Don't Sleep' drug trafficking organization taken down by FBI, local police

    PITTSBURGH - Officials with the FBI tell Channel 11 they're planning to release more information in the coming days about the takedown of the 'Hustlas Don't Sleep', or HDS, gang accused of drug trafficking.

    Agency officials said the FBI worked with local law enforcement to dismantle the operation.

    Between June and November 2019, local agencies have dismantled three significant drug trafficking organizations.

