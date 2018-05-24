Ducklings fall into sewer, officer climbs in after them

UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. - An Upper St. Clair police officer climbed down into a storm sewer to save ducklings that had fallen through the grate Wednesday.
Officer Johnston used a net to scoop the ducklings up and reunited them with their mother, the Upper St. Clair Police Department posted on Facebook.
“Well ... we do just about anything,” the post said. “Please call us for assistance, even if you think it's something the police won't do. We always try our best to serve the public ... and nature.”
