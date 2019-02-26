PITTSBURGH - A painter is at the hospital after falling several stories down an elevator shaft where he was working.
Channel 11 has learned the painter was on the top floor of a four-story building when he fell.
A neighbor who helped respond said it must have been a freak accident.
“They finally heard him they walked in and someone was pounding at the bottom of the shaft,” Paul Wacker said.
An electrical worker at the same home told Channel 11 the painter was alert when he was taken to the hospital, but he didn’t know the extent of any other injuries.
This is a developing story.
