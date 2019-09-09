  • Echo pushing for zoning change for East End redevelopment plan

    By: Tim Schooley

    PITTSBURGH - Echo Realty LP is taking its first steps in the public approval process to redevelop its Giant Eagle-anchored Shady Hill shopping center in the East End, transforming it into a new mixed-used development that would add more than 200 apartments and reconfigured retail.

    According to agenda documents, Echo will brief the Pittsburgh Planning Commission on its petition to change the zoning of the five-acre site along Penn Avenue and Highland Avenues from its current commercial designation to urban neighborhood commercial. The proposed change would enable the company to transform what is now a largely suburban-style strip mall with a large parking field into a denser mixed-use approach with structured parking.

