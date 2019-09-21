HARRISBURG, Pa. - The rare mosquito-transmitted Eastern equine ncephalitis has been confirmed in the state of Pennsylvania.
State health officials said EEE was found in Erie, Carbon and Monroe counties.
The virus is carried by birds, and if a mosquito bites an infected bird, the bugs can then transmit the virus to humans, horses and other birds. Health officials said EEE is deadly and is considered one of the most dangerous mosquito-borne diseases in the country.
>>>>RELATED: Man dies after contracting EEE, officials in Massachusetts say
Health officials urge people to use DEET-containing insect repellent and wear long sleeves and long pants when they are outdoors. At home, they said, people should make sure screens on windows and doors are in place and are in good condition.
Here are some other things homeowners can do to get rid of mosquitoes:
• Remove tin cans, plastic containers, ceramic pots, discarded tires or any object that could collect standing water. Drill holes in the bottom of recycling containers left outdoors.
• Have roof gutters cleaned annually, particularly if leaves from nearby trees have a tendency to clog the drains.
• Turn over plastic wading pools and wheelbarrows when not in use.
• Do not let water stagnate in bird baths.
• Aerate ornamental pools or stock them with fish.
• Clean and chlorinate swimming pools and remove standing water from pool covers.
• Use landscaping to eliminate standing water that collects on your property.
• Treat standing water that cannot be eliminated with Bti products, which are sold at outdoor supply, home improvement, and other stores. Bti is a natural product that kills mosquito larvae, but is safe for people, pets, aquatic life and plants.
CLICK HERE for more information from the CDC
TRENDING NOW:
- Over 30 boroughs, parts of the city affected by 'catastrophic' water main break
- Under a boil water advisory? Here's what you need to know
- 'It is best to move in a different direction.' Patriots release former Steeler Antonio Brown
- VIDEO: 8-year-old girl raised money for St. Jude, now cancer-free
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}