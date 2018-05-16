0 Family fights to keep man's killer behind bars

Every year, a local woman is forced to relive her son's murder in front of his killer.

Zachary Sheridan was gunned down outside the Original Hot Dog Shop in Oakland in 2013, and late last week, the man who murdered him went before the parole board.

Sheridan’s family went before the parole board and gave them hundreds of letters from his family and friends and they convinced the board to deny parole for Isiah Smith, but they will have to do this every single year.

They say every time Smith comes up for parole, they will have to go give victim impact statements and try to convince the board that Smith should serve the full 15 years he was sentenced. Right now, he's only served five years and Sheridan's mother was determined to get his parole denied.

"We will be ready again next year and the year after that until he serves his maximum sentence,” Dee Sheridan said.

She told Channel 11 many people don't realize that families have to do this every year and it feels like they are being victimized all over again.

“I know a lot of other people feel the same way when they lose somebody,” she said. “I'm digging myself out of a hole, just to be normal, every day.”

