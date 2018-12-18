Family, friends gather to honor longtime Channel 11 Sports director Sam Nover

Sam, of course, was our sports director for many years. He worked at Channel 11 for nearly 30 years.
#RIPSam https://t.co/o5H6ZQzPvA— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) December 18, 2018
As David and I mentioned in our remarks today, it was a great compliment to Sam that so many people from the Pittsburgh sports community and from the media showed up to honor Sam. What a wonderful tribute.
Each of Pittsburgh's three professional sports teams was represented, as well as all three Pittsburgh television stations and several writers from the newspapers.
In addition, several superstars from the world of sports contributed with some heartfelt messages on a tribute video.
All friends of Sam, saying goodbye to someone who had a profound impact, not only from his work on television, but his work in the community with so many charitable endeavors.
A lot of funny stories.
And some poignant memories.
A special day for the Nover family. Dana,Molly and Carol and Sam's four grandchildren.
