Family makes plea for woman missing since last month

DRAVOSBURG, Pa. - Police are still searching for a missing Dravosburg woman.
Heather Short, 46, has been missing since Nov. 6. She was last seen visiting friends at a residence on 3rd Avenue in West Mifflin.
Related Headlines
She is described as 6 feet tall with a medium build with short blonde hair and wears glasses, police said. She has a tattoo on the left side of her neck with the word Lynn.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
Police said Short has a physical impairment on her right leg which causes her to walk with a limp and sometimes use crutches.
Short has drug dependency issues, police said.
Short's family held a news conference around 1:30 p.m. Friday. They told the story of her life, including her time as a school teacher.
Channel 11's Erin Clarke was there and will have more from the family on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
Short's mother and children were joined with representatives from the Allegheny County Police Department.
Anyone with information concerning Short is asked to call police at 833-255-8477.
TRENDING NOW:
- Parents request light sentence for distracted driver who killed their daughter
- Former Pittsburgh Pirates player Jose Castillo killed in crash
- Missing 2-month-old prompts statewide alert in Ohio
- VIDEO: Salon employees mock 10-year-old cancer patient
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}