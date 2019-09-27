  • Family preparing for weekly searches for Cassandra Gross more than year after disappearance

    By: Melanie Gillespie

    LATROBE, Pa. - More than a year after the disappearance of Cassandra Gross, people are getting together to search for her, despite the presumption that she is dead.

    The Latrobe woman’s family is encouraging everyone to come out to weekly searches, saying the more ground they cover the better it will be.

    Since last April, Gross was declared legally dead by a judge – victim of a homicide – but her body has never been found, and no one has ever been charged in her death or disappearance.

    Investigators have only found Gross’ burnt-out car in Twin Lakes Park. 

