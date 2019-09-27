LATROBE, Pa. - More than a year after the disappearance of Cassandra Gross, people are getting together to search for her, despite the presumption that she is dead.
The Latrobe woman’s family is encouraging everyone to come out to weekly searches, saying the more ground they cover the better it will be.
Related Headlines
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Search warrants will stay sealed in 2018 case of missing Latrobe woman
Since last April, Gross was declared legally dead by a judge – victim of a homicide – but her body has never been found, and no one has ever been charged in her death or disappearance.
Investigators have only found Gross’ burnt-out car in Twin Lakes Park.
Channel 11’s Melanie Marsalko speaks with family about why they are continuing to search for her – on 11 News at 5:30.
TRENDING NOW:
- Elizabeth Bridge closed indefinitely due to ‘structural concerns,’ officials say
- Police searching for 7-week-old believed to be in danger
- Sisters beaten during fight at Pittsburgh gas station speak out day after surveillance released
- VIDEO: Young people might be turning to black market for vape products
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}