Family remembering 18-year-old shot, killed in Duquesne Heights

DUQUESNE HEIGHTS, Pa. - Nearly four months after their 18-year-old son was shot and killed, a local family is remembering him by helping other teenagers in need.
For the first time since Aaron Wade Junior was shot and killed in front of a house in Duquesne Heights, his father spoke to Channel 11 about the struggles since his death and the program they created in his memory.
“We just felt like we had to make his name live on and try to make a positive out of the situation,” Aaron Wade Senior said.
Click here to watch a full report from Channel 11's Aaron Martin.
TRENDING NOW:
- Teacher's aide arrested after gun found inside Pittsburgh high school
- Teen couldn't bring boyfriend to prom, takes him to Pirates game instead
- Man, 69, shot to death while delivering newspapers
- VIDEO: Woman's last wish is for her dog to be euthanized, buried with her
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}