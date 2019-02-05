Friends remember kindness of 18-year-old killed in Duquesne Heights

PITTSBURGH - The investigation into the shooting death of an 18-year-old is continuing as family members and friends grieve the loss.
Police say Aaron Wade was shot several times early Monday morning in the front yard of a Duquesne Heights home.
“He was a good kid and he was well rounded, great family environment and nothing to do – don’t know if he was in wrong place at the wrong time,” Wade’s former football coach Timothy Cole said.
Cole started coaching Wade at the age of 7, and said it was a shock to learn the sweet kid he knew had been killed.
“I am getting emotional because he was a really good kid,” Cole said.
Wade graduated from Steel Valley High School in June 2018. The principal there told Channel 11 he was always kind and respectful.
