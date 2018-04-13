  • Family warning others of dangers of 'choking game'

    

    OAKDALE, Pa. - A local family is helping to promote mental health by sharing the emotional story of how their son who died.

    Matt and Dana Ziemniak set up a booth at a mental health symposium Friday at Pittsburgh Technical College in Oakdale to warn people of the dangers of the choking game.

    Their son Evan lost his life playing the game two years ago. He was 12 years old.

    His death was initially ruled a suicide, but his parents fought to get the designation changed to accidental death.

