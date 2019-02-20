0 Father, 2 sons could face stiff sentence for allegedly breaking into neighbors' homes

MCMURRAY, Pa. - A man and his sons who are accused of stealing from their neighbors' homes came face to face with the victims Tuesday.

One of the victims told Channel 11 she’s known Larry Farkas since she was 10 years old. She said it was shocking to find out he and his two sons have allegedly been burglarizing the homes on their block for years.

Related Headlines Father, 2 sons accused of burglary spree

If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

"In my mom's bedroom, they had emptied out her jewelry box," said Sandy Altman, one of a dozen victims who showed up to face their Peters Township neighbors.

Constables brought Farkas and his two sons, Ben and Noah, to their preliminary hearings in three separate vehicles to keep them apart.

TRENDING NOW:

Police raided their home earlier this month and found more than $13,000 worth of stolen goods. Some of the items had been reported stolen in the neighborhood as far back as 2015.

Everything from cameras to a wedding ring, expensive watches, electronics, tools, gift cards, guns and more were found inside their home, police said.

According to investigators, all of the homes the Farkas family burglarized are within walking distance of their house.

The three Farkas are facing multiple felony burglary charges. If found guilty, some carry possible sentences of up to 10 years in prison.

>>PREVIOUS STORY: Father, 2 sons accused of burglary spree

"It might give you a thrill or money short term, but those two boys are ruined for life," Altman said. "They are going to spend a lot of time in jail and miss out on life."

There was a victim's advocate in court to answer questions for all of the victims who want their belongings back, as well as restitution.

Some of those victims told Channel 11 they are considering filing a civil suit.

All three cases were held for trial.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.