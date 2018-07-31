Father still seeking answers 1 week after 7-year-old's drowning

BALDWIN, Pa. - It's only been just over a week since 7-year-old Jessica Basnet was found in a pool and died, and her father is still working to come to terms with the loss while seeking answers.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner said Jessica was at a caregiver's home when she drowned in a neighbor's pool.
That neighbor was on vacation at the time.
Only on 11 tonight Michele Newell will explain why the father has questions and concerns about where his daughter allegedly was the day she drowned.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}