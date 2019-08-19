  • Faulty line that sent raw sewage down street being repaired after PWSA taken to court

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - After 5 1/2 years, a permanent fix is being made to a faulty sewer line that resulted in raw sewage flowing down a street in Pittsburgh’s Overbrook neighborhood on several occasions.

    The line along Homehurst Avenue broke three different times, sending raw sewage down Overbrook Road.

    There was a lengthy battle over who was responsible for repairs.

    >> PREVIOUS STORY: Overbrook residents continue battle with PWSA over sewage in street

    The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority argued it was a private line and residents should pay out of pocket for a fix.

    Residents fought back and said the line was public. They ultimately took the PWSA to court and won after three hearings.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    A complaint that is pending in front of the Public Utility Commission was filed, and residents believe it prompted immediate changes.

    Work to make a permanent fix to the sewer line started Monday.

    “PWSA's contractor is in the process of excavating and repairing a defect in the sewer line on Homehurst. We are also going to inspect the line to see if there are other sections of the line that need repaired,” a PWSA spokesperson said.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories