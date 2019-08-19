PITTSBURGH - After 5 1/2 years, a permanent fix is being made to a faulty sewer line that resulted in raw sewage flowing down a street in Pittsburgh’s Overbrook neighborhood on several occasions.
The line along Homehurst Avenue broke three different times, sending raw sewage down Overbrook Road.
There was a lengthy battle over who was responsible for repairs.
The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority argued it was a private line and residents should pay out of pocket for a fix.
Residents fought back and said the line was public. They ultimately took the PWSA to court and won after three hearings.
A complaint that is pending in front of the Public Utility Commission was filed, and residents believe it prompted immediate changes.
Work to make a permanent fix to the sewer line started Monday.
“PWSA's contractor is in the process of excavating and repairing a defect in the sewer line on Homehurst. We are also going to inspect the line to see if there are other sections of the line that need repaired,” a PWSA spokesperson said.
