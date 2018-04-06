  • Fayette Co. woman accused of shooting man in head during dispute

    Updated:

    Police charged a Fayette County woman with attempted homicide after she allegedly shot a man in the head on Thursday.

    Rachel Eutsey, 36, of Saltlick Township shot a 29-year-old man after a domestic disturbance just before 3 p.m. in the 300 block of Imel Road, police said.

    The victim was flown to UPMC Presbyterian and is in critical condition. Police did not identify him or his relationship to Eutsey.

    Eutsey is also charged with aggravated and simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and endangering the welfare of children.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Fayette Co. woman accused of shooting man in head during dispute

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Man runs in front of oncoming train, jumps into river to avoid arrest

  • Headline Goes Here

    Gov. Wolf announces aid for those affected by February tornado

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man killed after losing control of vehicle, striking three trees in Fayette Co.

  • Headline Goes Here

    Horses, dogs rescued from deplorable conditions in Fayette County