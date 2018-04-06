Fayette Co. woman accused of shooting man in head during dispute

Police charged a Fayette County woman with attempted homicide after she allegedly shot a man in the head on Thursday.
Rachel Eutsey, 36, of Saltlick Township shot a 29-year-old man after a domestic disturbance just before 3 p.m. in the 300 block of Imel Road, police said.
The victim was flown to UPMC Presbyterian and is in critical condition. Police did not identify him or his relationship to Eutsey.
Eutsey is also charged with aggravated and simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and endangering the welfare of children.
TRENDING NOW:
- Toddler found unresponsive at home, dies at hospital
- Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting; officer suffers minor injuries
- Former pro wrestler Johnny Valiant hit, killed by truck on McKnight Road
- VIDEO: Couple charged for selling drugs out of home with child inside
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}