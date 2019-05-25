DUNBAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Utility crews were busy early Saturday trying to repair a water main break.
The break occured along Route 119 in Dunbar Township in Fayette County near Morrell Avenue.
Route 119 is still open for drivers
There is no word yet on whether any customers are affected.
