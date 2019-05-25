  • Crews working to fix water break along Route 119 in Fayette County

    Updated:

    DUNBAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Utility crews were busy early Saturday trying to repair a water main break.

    The break occured along Route 119 in Dunbar Township in Fayette County near Morrell Avenue.

    Related Headlines

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Fayette County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    Route 119 is still open for drivers

    There is no word yet on whether any customers are affected.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories