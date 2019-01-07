  • FBI searching for man who robbed Pleasant Hills bank

    Updated:

    PLEASANT HILLS, Pa. - Police are seeking a man who robbed a Pleasant Hills bank on Monday afternoon.

    The man handed a note to a teller demanding money and left the Dollar Bank on Clairton Boulevard on foot around 1 p.m., the FBI said.

    The suspect is white, in his 30s, about 6 feet tall and wore a reddish-brown wig with a green hat, sneakers and jeans.

    Anyone with information should contact the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office at telephone number 412- 432-4000.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories