FBI searching for man who robbed Pleasant Hills bank

PLEASANT HILLS, Pa. - Police are seeking a man who robbed a Pleasant Hills bank on Monday afternoon.
The man handed a note to a teller demanding money and left the Dollar Bank on Clairton Boulevard on foot around 1 p.m., the FBI said.
The suspect is white, in his 30s, about 6 feet tall and wore a reddish-brown wig with a green hat, sneakers and jeans.
Anyone with information should contact the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office at telephone number 412- 432-4000.
