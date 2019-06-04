FOREST HILLS, Pa. - Flames ravaged one house and spread to homes on either side late Monday night in Forest Hills.
The intense flames were first reported just before 11:30 p.m. on Elmore Road. Fire officials believe they started on a back deck of the middle home and spread from there.
Related Headlines
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
A family in the middle home escaped after a daughter woke them up, officials said. The residents of the neighboring homes are also safe.
While crews battled the fire, a ceiling fell on one firefighter, who was taken to a hospital with an eye injury, Forest Hills Fire Chief Jim Theilacker said. Two other firefighters also suffered minor injuries.
TRENDING NOW:
- 2 shooters, 1 other person arrested after shooting in McKeesport
- Woman pleads guilty to strangling boyfriend's toddler daughter
- E. coli found as popular swimming spots fail water-quality testing
- VIDEO: ‘Jeopardy!’ Winner Wins Record-Breaking $110K in Single Game
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Flames spread to the attic of one of the homes next to the house where the fire started, officials said. The other neighboring home sustained minor damage.
A fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, but officials said it does not appear to be suspicious.
The Red Cross is helping those displaced by the fire.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}