  • Flames engulf Westmoreland County apartment building

    Updated:

    GREENSBURG, Pa. - New pictures show huge flames shooting from an apartment building in Greensburg.

    People from two apartments are now forced to put their lives back together after the devastating fire on Park Street.

    WATCH THE FULL STORY BELOW:

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories