  • Fire destroys auto body shop in West Elizabeth

    Updated:

    WEST ELIZABETH, Pa. - A fire destroyed an auto body shop in Allegheny County on Wednesday.

    Kendra Lewis said Lewis Auto Body has been in her husband Troy's family since the 1940s. 

    The lot once housed a gas station where Troy worked as a child. Now, he and a small staff repair vehicles.

    They were all out of runs when the fire broke out. 

    TRENDING NOW:

    "My husband's dream and his business just gone," Kendra Lewis said.

    The fire chief told Channel 11 that it took nine companies to put out the blaze.

    The building is a total loss, but the Lewis family said their business has been a fixture for decades, and they don't intend for that to change.

    "Hey. We will rebuild and we'll be OK. Things will be OK," said Kendra Lewis.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Fire destroys auto body shop in West Elizabeth

  • Headline Goes Here

    Several residents displaced after North Versailles apartment fire

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pittsburgh residents call on city leaders to make Amazon HQ 2 bid public

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police call out ‘social media superstar' after bike stunt on hood of cop car

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man accused of ripping off local businesses found dead