PITTSBURGH - The man seen grabbing a student at a local school district by the neck was just found not guilty.
Tonight on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m., Golden's attorney talks about his client's acquittal in the case.
Related Headlines
PREVIOUS STORY: Verona man charged in Promise School assault
Joseph Golden III was charged in May in connection with an April 12, 2017 incident at the Rankin Promise School.
That's in the Woodland Hills School District.
Police said Golden, who is a behavior specialist at the Promise School, twice lifted a 13-year-old student by the neck and carried him along the school’s hallway during a physical altercation with the boy.
Golden was charged with simple assault and endangering the welfare of children.
TRENDING NOW:
- Former pro wrestler Johnny Valiant hit, killed by truck on McKnight Road
- Shooter identified in Ohio Township slaying
- Couple charged for selling drugs out of home with child inside
- VIDEO: Chuck E. Cheese Expands 'Sensory Sensitive Sundays' At Select Locations
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}