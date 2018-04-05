  • Former behavior specialist found not guilty of grabbing Woodland Hills student by the neck

    PITTSBURGH - The man seen grabbing a student at a local school district by the neck was just found not guilty.

    Tonight on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m., Golden's attorney talks about his client's acquittal in the case.

    PREVIOUS STORY: Verona man charged in Promise School assault

    Joseph Golden III was charged in May in connection with an April 12, 2017 incident at the Rankin Promise School.

    That's in the Woodland Hills School District.

    Police said Golden, who is a behavior specialist at the Promise School, twice lifted a 13-year-old student by the neck and carried him along the school’s hallway during a physical altercation with the boy.

    Golden was charged with simple assault and endangering the welfare of children.

