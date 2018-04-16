A former deacon accused of exchanging hundreds of online messages with an undercover police officer posing as a 14-year-old boy appeared in court Monday.
Rosendo Dacal, 73, is facing several felony charges related to the exchanges, which led Bishop David Zubik to strip him of his role in the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh.
Cara Sapida spoke to the Washington County man’s attorney outside court, and will have shocking details on the police investigation into Dacal, for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
