DERRY BOROUGH, Pa. - The former Derry Borough mayor, who is accused of pointing a gun at a boy, wants some of the charges against him thrown out.
Kevin Gross was accused of pointing a gun at a 15-year-old boy after an argument between him and his son.
He resigned as mayor after being arrested.
Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko asked his lawyer about the reasoning for wanting the charges dropped. How he responded, on 11 News at 5:30 p.m.
