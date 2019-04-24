DERRY BOROUGH, Pa. - All charges are held for court in the case against the former Derry Borough mayor.
Kevin Gross was accused of pointing a gun at a 15-year-old boy after an argument between him and his son.
Related Headlines
He resigned as mayor after being arrested.
The alleged victims just took the stand in the preliminary hearing.
Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko was in court and is trying to talk to Gross now. Watch Channel 11 News tonight at 5 p.m. for her LIVE report.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman dies after falling into meat grinder
- Water main break rips apart sidewalk, floods street in downtown Pittsburgh
- Pittsburgh metro area receives failing grade from ALA for poor air quality
- VIDEO: High school senior hopes to marry the love of his life while fighting rare cancer
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}