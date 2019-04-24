  • Former Derry Borough mayor headed to trial for allegedly pointing gun at boy

    DERRY BOROUGH, Pa. - All charges are held for court in the case against the former Derry Borough mayor.

    Kevin Gross was accused of pointing a gun at a 15-year-old boy after an argument between him and his son.

    He resigned as mayor after being arrested.

    The alleged victims just took the stand in the preliminary hearing.

