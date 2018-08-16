Former insurance broker going to trial on fraud charges

CECIL TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Washington County insurance broker is going to trial for insurance fraud.
Mark Bleier, 44, waived the charges this morning in district court.
Bleier owned Steel City Insurance on Millers Run Road in Cecil Township, which is now closed.
The state department of insurance started the investigation after it received several complaints from business owners involving insurance transactions with Bleier.
Customers said they had made payments for insurance coverage between 2014 and 2016, only to learn the policies had been canceled for nonpayment.
The state determined Bleier failed to submit more than $93,000 in payments for at least nine companies.
Bleier’s individual and agency insurance licenses were revoked by the state in August 2017.
