    PITTSBURGH - The woman accused of stabbing former NFL player Terrelle Pryor was denied bail Wednesday during a hearing. 

    Shalaya Briston, 24, is charged with criminal attempt homicide and aggravated assault in connection with the domestic incident early Saturday at Heinz Lofts apartments in Pittsburgh. 

    Pryor, 30, who is originally from Jeannette, was also arrested.  He is facing charges of simple assault. 

    He's expected to share his side of the story during a press conference later Wednesday. 

