  Gov. Wolf to host meeting on opioid epidemic

    Updated:

    WASHINGTON, Pa. - Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is hosting the first Opioid Command Center regional meeting in Washington County Wednesday.

    Wolf will be joined by state and community advocates to discuss ways to combat the drug epidemic.

    The meeting will take place at 10 a.m. at the Southwestern PA Human Services Inc. Care Center in Washington. 

    He’ll also be listening to the concerns of local leaders and will tour the Washington County Center of Excellence.

