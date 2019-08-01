0 Hear first emergency calls that went out during house explosion in Washington County

NORTH FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Channel 11 pulled the emergency calls that went out during the chaotic house explosion in Washington County on Wednesday afternoon.

"We just had an explosion down here."

It was terrifying moments for North Frankin Township firefighters when the house they were at exploded.

PHOTOS: House explosion in Washington County

They were called to the home along Park Lane around 4 p.m.

"Station 43, house No. 100 Park Lane, 1-0-0 Park Lane off Park Avenue, odor of gas in the residence."

When they arrived, they found a gas leak.

You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive breaking news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.

RELATED:

"I got the gas shut off to the house. We're going to have to ventilate the house before we can go in and see what's going on."

But before they could figure out what was happening, the house exploded.

"43, 32, 52, 92 Park Avenue, North Franklin, for an explosion. Multiple patients."

The blast injured more than five people, including three firefighters, destroying that home and damaging neighboring houses.

"I do not see any fire or anything. This house is totally demolished."

First responders from neighboring departments were called in to help.

"Right now, I'm counting about five injuries. I need 5 units here."

Channel 11 is making calls to find out how those five victims are doing.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.