A round of heavy storms kicking off what is expected to be a turbulent weekend is causing some flooding issues in the WPXI viewing area.
Residents are reporting flooding on their property in West Newton and other parts of Westmoreland County. We're also getting reports of flooded roads in Clairton and other parts of Allegheny County.
A viewer sent photos of flooded roads and a gas station in McDonald, Washington County.
