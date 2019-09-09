PITTSBURGH - With the NFL season kicking off, thousands of fans will be heading to stadiums across the country to tailgate and cheer on their team. But those who choose to view the game from a plastic seat instead of their couch will pay for the privilege.
According to a report from ticket seller Vivid Seats, every team in the NFL had average ticket prices above $100 in 2018. The Buffalo Bills had the lowest at $107, while fans of the team with the highest price will have to shell out an average of $530.
