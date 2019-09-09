  • Here's how much an average ticket costs at each NFL stadium

    By: Luke Torrance

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - With the NFL season kicking off, thousands of fans will be heading to stadiums across the country to tailgate and cheer on their team. But those who choose to view the game from a plastic seat instead of their couch will pay for the privilege.

    According to a report from ticket seller Vivid Seats, every team in the NFL had average ticket prices above $100 in 2018. The Buffalo Bills had the lowest at $107, while fans of the team with the highest price will have to shell out an average of $530.

    Related Headlines

    Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    Pittsburgh Business Times

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories