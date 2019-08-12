FINDLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Chapman Properties has received its pay day for waiting nearly three years for a final decision by Amazon to establish a new 1 million-square-foot distribution center in Findlay Township.
According to county real estate records, the company's Chapman Commerce Center LLC sold the 87-acre site to an affiliate of Dallas-based Hillwood Properties for $10.9 million, a price that translates to almost $126,000 per acre.
Pittsburgh Business Times
