  • Here's what the land for Amazon's new mega-building in Findlay Township sold for

    By: Tim Schooley

    Updated:

    FINDLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Chapman Properties has received its pay day for waiting nearly three years for a final decision by Amazon to establish a new 1 million-square-foot distribution center in Findlay Township.

    According to county real estate records, the company's Chapman Commerce Center LLC sold the 87-acre site to an affiliate of Dallas-based Hillwood Properties for $10.9 million, a price that translates to almost $126,000 per acre.

    Related Headlines

    Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    Pittsburgh Business Times

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories