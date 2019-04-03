  • Hill House Association dissolving this summer

    PITTSBURGH - The Hill House Association will dissolve at the end of June.

    The non-profit that offers a variety of services in the Hill District has faced financial troubles for a while.

    It previously tried to sell some of its buildings to save the organization, but a plan last summer received pushback and a lawsuit was filed by local politicians.

