Hill House Association dissolving this summer

PITTSBURGH - The Hill House Association will dissolve at the end of June.
The non-profit that offers a variety of services in the Hill District has faced financial troubles for a while.
It previously tried to sell some of its buildings to save the organization, but a plan last summer received pushback and a lawsuit was filed by local politicians.
Channel 11’s Erin Clarke is finding out what this move means for the community, on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
