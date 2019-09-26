  • Historic downtown office building put on the market for sale

    By: TIM SCHOOLEY

    PITTSBURGH - Fully restored and brimming with new office workers, the Union Trust Building is up for sale.

    After buying what was a tired and tarnished Gothic Flemish historic gem at sheriff’s sale in 2014 for $14 million, then investing millions more at a total cost of $100 million to restore it, Boston-based The Davis Cos. is listing the nearly 595,000-square-foot, 11-story office property with HFF Inc. in a deal that will be watched closely by commercial real estate observers for the potential of reaching a record price per square foot.

