PITTSBURGH - Fully restored and brimming with new office workers, the Union Trust Building is up for sale.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news.
Related Headlines
CLICK HERE to find out how.
After buying what was a tired and tarnished Gothic Flemish historic gem at sheriff’s sale in 2014 for $14 million, then investing millions more at a total cost of $100 million to restore it, Boston-based The Davis Cos. is listing the nearly 595,000-square-foot, 11-story office property with HFF Inc. in a deal that will be watched closely by commercial real estate observers for the potential of reaching a record price per square foot.
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pennsylvania governor now supports legalizing marijuana
- New development approved for vacant North Hills site
- Possible pot brownies, other desserts discovered at a Pittsburgh high school
- VIDEO: Chase ends prematurely when Tesla police car's batteries run low
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Pittsburgh Business Times
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}