Hit-and-run suspect captured

The woman wanted in the hit-and-run death of a Las Vegas manicurist has been captured.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports that Krystal Whipple was arrested in Glendale, Arizona Friday morning.
Whipple, 21, is accused of skipping out on a $35 bill on Dec. 29 at Crystal Nails.
The credit card she tried to use had been reported stolen and was declined.
Whipple fled, and the nail salon owner ,Nhu "Annie" Nguyen, and her boyfriend ran out of the shop to try to stop Whipple, but events turned tragic when Whipple refused to stop and Nguyen was struck and killed.
The incident was captured by security cameras.
