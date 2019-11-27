  • Homes evacuated after crash leads to gas leak, power outages in Hempfield Township

    HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A crash late Tuesday night that caused a gas leak, forcing homes to be evacuated, also knocked out power in part of Hempfield Township.

    Emergency dispatchers said a vehicle crashed shortly after 11 p.m. into a pole, which fell along Swede Hill Road. A transformer then caught fire and a gas line started to leak.

    Between 30 and 35 homes in the area were evacuated as a precaution, dispatchers said. About 20 people went to the Hempfield Township Municipal Building.

    Crews were called to shut off gas coming from the line that was leaking, a spokesperson for Peoples Gas said. Gas was then rerouted so no homes were without gas service.

    People were allowed back into their homes by about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, officials said.

    Power outages in the area continued into Wednesday morning, according to West Penn Power.

