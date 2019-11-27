  • Keep the butter, toss the eggs: What to keep, throw away if you lose power

    Thousands of people could lose power on Wednesday.

    During Hurricane Irma, millions of people lost power and thousands of pounds of food spoiled.

    Even if you follow the golden rules of keeping your food safe, like keeping your refrigerator door closed and placing your perishable items in the freezer, some foods simply may not be worth saving after a power outage of 24 hours or more.

    If you’re going through your fridge over the next few days, we’ve got you covered.

    Here’s a list of what food you can keep and what should be thrown out after a power outage:

    Tip: Discard any perishable food, including meat, poultry and seafood, that has been above 40 degrees F for more than 2 hours.

    What to throw out:

    Eggs

    Cheese

    Yogurt

    Sour cream

    Cut fruit

    Condiments

    Biscuits

    What to keep:

    Butter

    Margarine

    Fruit juice

    Canned fruits

    Whole fruits

    Jams

    Pickles

    Vinegar-based dressings

    Soy sauce

    Mustard

    Olives

    Ketchup

    Bread 

    Muffins

    Tortillas

    Waffles

    Pancakes

    Raw vegetables

    Fruit pies

    Herbs

