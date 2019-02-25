Strong winds create 'ice tsunami' along Niagara River near Lake Erie

FORT ERIE, Ontario - The strong winds created quite a scene along the Niagara River in Ontario over the weekend.
The video posted by the Niagara Parks Police Service in Canada shows what some are calling an “ice tsunami,” also known as ice shove.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
The strong winds blew ice over the retaining wall from Lake Erie, creating a free flow of ice chunks along the roadway.
@NiagParksPolice advising that @NiagaraParks Roads Department closing Niagara River Parkway near Mathers Arch. Strong winds blowing ice over the retaining wall from the lake. Drive with caution. Video courtesy @NiagRegPolice Insp. Garvey.... pic.twitter.com/RdXh5HYxfx— Niagara Parks Police (@NiagParksPolice) February 24, 2019
The large buildup of ice along the road forced police to shut down the Niagara River Parkway and urge drivers to use caution.
According to the Weather Channel, an ice shove is a rapid push of free-floating lake or sea ice onshore by the wind.
TRENDING NOW:
- LIVE UPDATES: Intense winds lead to widespread damage, road closures
- Lady Gaga wins her first Academy Award with 'Shallow'
- Robert Kraft arrest warrant could be issued Monday
- VIDEO: Man fights ticket after he says cop confused hash browns for cellphone
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}