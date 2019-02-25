  • Strong winds create 'ice tsunami' along Niagara River near Lake Erie

    Updated:

    FORT ERIE, Ontario - The strong winds created quite a scene along the Niagara River in Ontario over the weekend.

    The video posted by the Niagara Parks Police Service in Canada shows what some are calling an “ice tsunami,” also known as ice shove. 

    The strong winds blew ice over the retaining wall from Lake Erie, creating a free flow of ice chunks along the roadway.   

    The large buildup of ice along the road forced police to shut down the Niagara River Parkway and urge drivers to use caution.

    According to the Weather Channel, an ice shove is a rapid push of free-floating lake or sea ice onshore by the wind.

