    Updated:

    LIGONIER, Pa. - Idlewild & SoakZone opens to the public this Memorial Day weekend and will offer free admission to military families.  

    The park will kick off its 141st season on May 26 and will begin daily operations on June 1.  

    This year, the Rollo Coaster makes its return.  The coaster was closed last year for a modernization project that included the installation of a brand-new train.  The ride has been closed since Aug. 11, 2016, when a 3-year-old boy was thrown from the wooden roller coaster, resulting in a head injury that left him hospitalized. The ride is scheduled to reopen soon.  

    Rollo Coaster
    The Wild Mouse Coaster will have a new look.  The coaster was repainted and the park will add different mouse cars during the season.  

    This year also marks the 50th anniversary of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.  That section of the park debuted in 1968.  Idlewild was Fred Rogers’ childhood park and he worked with park officials to create a trolley based on his show. 

    Park-goers can purchase daily tickets and season passes online at www.idlewild.com.                                                                    

     

    Idlewild & SoakZone opens for 141st season, Rollo Coaster returns

    Ligonier Beach not opening for 2018 season after flooding

    Missing woman's boyfriend has probation, parole revoked in court

    Man convicted in 1990 rape case is released, granted new trial

    57 marijuana plants seized during raid at Jeannette home