PITTSBURGH - For the second time in less than a week, a local high school football team was forced to forfeit a game due to player injuries.
Shady Side Academy announced it will forfeit its next game against Apollo Ridge on Sept. 27, which is that school's Homecoming game.
Shady Side's head coach, Chuck DiNardo, announced the school's decision in a statement Monday evening.
Last week, another local high school football team was forced to forfeit a game due to injuries. Several players had concussions at Bishop Canevin High School and were not medically cleared to play.
That, combined with other injuries, put the other players at risk, the school said.
DiNardo provided a similar reasoning when announcing Shady Side's decision, saying it would be "unsafe to participate in Friday's contest" because of the amount of injuries they have.
Shady Side's full statement regarding the forfeit is below:
"It is with great regret that Shady Side Academy football will forfeit the September 27 game against Apollo Ridge. Mounting injuries have left our program in a position where it would be unsafe to participate in Friday's contest. The safety of our student-athletes is paramount and we will make every decision with their best interest in mind. We have an outstanding group of young men and women that work incredibly hard each week and are off to a very successful start to the season. We could not be more proud of our football players and will aim to return and have a successful finish to our year. We would like to extend our sincerest apologies to our community as well as to the Apollo Ridge School District."
