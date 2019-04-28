  • Injuries reported after crash that has closed Allegheny Co. road

    KENNEDY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - An Allegheny County road is closed and injuries have been reported after a crash in Kennedy Township.

    Firefighters are on Clever Road near Cortland after two cars collided.

    Airbags did deploy in at least one vehicle, according to a Facebook post. One person was taken to the hospital.

    This is a breaking news story. Check back for developments.

