PITTSBURGH - Insurance fraud in Pennsylvania is costing your family between $400-700 every year. And now the Pennsylvania Attorney General said the $2 billion a year business has got to stop.
“Way too much.”
Related Headlines
That’s how Cheryl Unrue described her current insurance situation. She said her health insurance rates are out of control and she sees no relief in sight.
“You pay all this money and they don’t cover everything,” she said.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro said the reason behind your health, car and life insurance rates being so high is because of insurance fraud.
We're looking in to the recent string of insurance fraud arrests and what else the AG is doing on Channel 11 News at 5:30.
TRENDING NOW:
- Father of toddler left in car overnight found guilty of third-degree homicide
- 2 people hospitalized after car crashes off Route 51, slams into building
- Where's Bigfoot? Pennsylvania ranks among best states for encounter
- RAW VIDEO: Drone footage of warehouse interior
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}