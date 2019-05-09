  • State cracking down as insurance fraud costs you hundreds of dollars each year

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Insurance fraud in Pennsylvania is costing your family between $400-700 every year. And now the Pennsylvania Attorney General said the $2 billion a year business has got to stop.

    “Way too much.” 

    Related Headlines

    That’s how Cheryl Unrue described her current insurance situation. She said her health insurance rates are out of control and she sees no relief in sight.

    “You pay all this money and they don’t cover everything,” she said.

    Attorney General Josh Shapiro said the reason behind your health, car and life insurance rates being so high is because of insurance fraud.

    We're looking in to the recent string of insurance fraud arrests and what else the AG is doing on Channel 11 News at 5:30.

     

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories