Jeff Goldblum returns home to perform at concerts to benefit Tree of Life Fund

HOMESTEAD, Pa. - Pittsburgh-area native Jeff Goldblum will be returning home Thursday night to perform at a concert to benefit the Tree of Life Fund.
Goldblum will be performing with his jazz band, The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, at the Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall in Homestead.
There will be concerts at 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. and $1 of each ticket sold will benefit the Tree of Life “Our Victim of Terror” Fund.
Goldblum was born in West Homestead and performed in cocktail lounges in Pittsburgh as a teenager.
Goldblum is best known for starring in movies such as "Independence Day" and “The Fly," and for his role as Dr. Ian Malcolm in the latest "Jurassic Park" movie, "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom."
