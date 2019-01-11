Judge to rule on release of transcripts from closed hearing related to case against Michael Rosfeld

An Allegheny County judge is expected to decide Friday afternoon whether to unseal the transcript of a closed hearing last week related to the criminal case against former police officer Michael Rosfeld.
Rosfeld is charged with criminal homicide in the shooting death of Antwon Rose.
Last week, Channel 11 was prevented from entering the courtroom when prosecutors pushed forward with a contempt of court hearing for Rosfeld’s defense attorney, Patrick Thomassey.
The hearing was closed, and all information within the hearing was sealed.
WPXI-TV and the Post-Gazette had lawyers in court Friday morning arguing the public is entitled to know the details of that hearing.
Judge Alexander Bicket presided over the motions hearing, which was attended by local media outlets and the Rose family.
Antwon Rose, Jr. was shot and killed by Rosfeld last June during a traffic stop in East Pittsburgh.
Rosfeld was fired, and the East Pittsburgh Police Department has since been disbanded.
