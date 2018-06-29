East Pittsburgh officials have received death threats since the shooting of unarmed teenager Antwon Rose by a borough police officer, the borough solicitor said Friday.
East Pittsburgh’s offices have been closed for several days this week, according to WPXI news partner TribLive, and borough officials have not made any public comments in the days since Rose was shot by Officer Michael Rosfeld on June 19.
Rosfeld is charged with criminal homicide in Rose’s death.
“The elected officials and Chief of Police of the Borough of East Pittsburgh wish again to express our profound sorrow at the death of Antwon Rose and to extend to his family and friends our sincere condolences,” the letter from law firm Evashavik, DiLucente and Tetlow said.
Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala said in a Wednesday press conference that he was “concerned about the lack of policies and procedures in place at the East Pittsburgh Police Department.
“We acknowledge the serious allegations directed at our management of the borough police department and that our officer has been charged by the District Attorney with homicide,” the letter said.
They acknowledged “certain changes” to operations in the wake of death threats directed at borough officials, and thanked neighboring communities for their support.
“We are engaged in an evaluation of the operations of our police department in a determined spirit of correcting any shortcomings that we find,” the letter said.
